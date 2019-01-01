2020 Knight Media Forum Scribe Notes

Effective journalism collaborations are founded with a clear and strong shared vision. In the case of Charlotte, the collaboration came together under the umbrella of a single issue. The partners recognized the critical nature of the issue and the benefits of uniting around this cause. One speaker commented that when you “put the readers first, everyone will benefit.” Partners need to create a Venn Diagram to define the area of shared interest and vision. The question “can we achieve more together or separately?” needs to be answered before a collaborative has a shot at being successful. While the partners’ missions are different, the purpose of the collaborative needs to be shared.

Development of these collaborations can be a challenging process, so stay focused on the common vision and establish a clear memorandum of understanding. Collaboratives require work and sacrifice. Not all partners are created equal and all will face challenges in executing in the collaboration at some point in time. The assets they bring will vary in strength and sustainability. It’s important not to focus too much on the requirements sought from each partner but rather recognize each for the unique contribution they provide, whether it be original content, audience, format or platform. As “frenemies” work together in a collaborative, partners need to put aside those competitive issues and interests for the greater good of the reporting. One participant commented that, “We are in a place in the news business where we need to huddle together for warmth,” capturing the sentiment that the industry will be stronger together. A memorandum of understanding is essential, but it doesn’t have to be overly complex and there is no standard list of provisions or issues to address. This should all come from the partners and reflect the spirit of their unique collaboration. The most essential focus of a collaborative needs to be the content and the measure of success is content performance. Is it interesting, relevant and solution-oriented? If it is, then it will be shared generously by the partners and garner reader engagement across platforms. Content-sharing can sometimes require creativity, as the Charlotte collaborative is working at better ways to share reporting versus sharing already completed content. It is also exploring strategies beyond posting that will bring long-form reporting to digital and video to the print platforms. This content consumption is the overarching metric that should supersede operational metrics. The goal is to reach a collectively larger audience with compelling content.

Libraries can be an invaluable partner in journalism collaboratives, providing a wealth of support services, instilling credibility and providing a neutral convening location. The local library system is a critical partner because of the variety of roles it plays. The collaborative’s website is housed on the library’s website, serving as a portal to community information and a neutral site unaffiliated with the collaborative’s content producers. The library serves as the collaborative’s meeting hub, as well, providing a neutral location where the participants can come together as partners rather than competitors. The library also appeals to community members accustomed to visiting and meeting at this local institution. The collaborative also shared that after hosting a community meeting with an author, the library was given 500 copies of the book to make available. This distribution channel proved very valuable and allowed the book to reach readers, many times over, who likely would not have purchased it.