2020 Knight Media Forum Speakers

Martin “Marty” Baron, a member of Knight Foundation’s board of trustees, is the executive editor of The Washington Post. He oversees The Post’s print and digital news operations and a staff of about 700 journalists. Newsrooms under his leadership have won 11 Pulitzer Prizes, including four at The Washington Post. Previously, Baron was editor of The Boston Globe and held top editing positions at The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and the Miami Herald. Baron was named Editor of the Year by Editor & Publisher magazine in 2001, and Editor of the Year by the National Press Foundation in 2004. He began his journalism career at the Miami Herald in 1976, serving as a state reporter, and later as a business writer. In 1979, he moved to The Los Angeles Times, where he became business editor in 1983; assistant managing editor for page one special reports, public opinion polling and special projects in 1991; and in 1993, editor of the newspaper’s Orange County edition, which then had about 165 staffers. In 1996, Baron moved to The New York Times; he became associate managing editor responsible for the nighttime news operations of the newspaper in 1997. He was named executive editor of the Miami Herald at the start of 2000. Baron earned a Bachelor of Arts and an MBA from Lehigh University. A native of Tampa, Florida, he speaks fluent Spanish.