Investment Diversification

As required by the instructions to the 990PF tax return, Knight Foundation provides a detailed list of all its investment managers investing in Corporate Stock (Part II, Line 10b), Corporate Bonds (Part II, Line 10c) and Other Investments (Part II, Line 13) and the fair market value of those investments.

Though it is not required in preparing the tax return, but in an effort to provide additional transparency, the Foundation has prepared a separate INVESTMENT APPENDIX that provides a detailed list of its investment managers with balances in Savings and Temporary Cash Investments (Part II, Line 2), U.S. and State Government Obligations (Part II, Line 10a) and Other Receivables (Part II, Line 15).

Part II

2 Savings and Temporary Investments

Knight ‐ Cash Management
50,481,519
Channing Capital Management
1,390,093
Ariel Small Cap Deep Value
1,610,030
Ariel Investments LLC
8,864,491
TimesSquare Int’l Small Cap
1,210,684
AJO Global Large Cap
1,102,314
Mellon Fund Reconciliation
4,603,802
Standish LB Gov/Credit
9,025
Pugh Capital Mgmnt Inc
740,386
LM Capital Group LLC
659,480
BNYM Proprietary Fund program
( 27,950,883)
BNYM Securities Lending program
14,782,189
Apax Europe V
32,927
HIPEP IV Euro‐buyout
(81)
Bridgepoint Europe III E
(55)
BC European Capital VII
276,207
Altor Fund II
(38)
Apax Europe VII‐A (Feeder) LP
(19)
Mid‐Europa Fund III LP
(512)
Altor Fund III LP
(62)
Patron Capital II
(25)
Orion Euro RE II
(6)
Patron Capital III, Scotland LP
(119)
Europa Fund III LP
(21)
Orion European RE Fund III
(71)


TOTAL line 2
 57,811,255

Part II

10a U.S. and state government Obligations

Pugh Capital Magement Inc.
88,451,855
LM Capital Group LLC
57,811,452
BNYM Securities Lending program
( 10,214,386)


Total Line 10a
 136,048,921

Part II

15b Other assets ‐ Other Receivable amounts (Statement 13, pg 337)

Knight ‐ Cash Management
49,886
Adage Capital LP
5,000,000
AJO Global Large Cap
155,713
APAX Europe V
(59)
Ariel Investments LLC
296,222
Ariel Small Cap Deep Value
29,594
Arrowstreet Int Equity
66
Brookside Cayman Ltd.
1,915
Channing Capital Management
22,013
Crestwood Capital Int Ltd
5,217,476
Fir Tree International Value
16,063,125
Highfields
19,247,659
HIPEP IV Euro‐buyout
(10)
King Street Capital
3,272,613
Litespeed Offshore Fund, LTD
13,476,292
LM Capital Group, LLC
328,822
Mason Capital Ltd
79,065
OZ Overseas Fund
38,570
Pugh Capital Mgmnt Inc
1,204,951
Standish LB Gov/Credit
9
TimesSquare Int’l Small Cap
77,669
Valinor Offshore
766,408
Varadero International Ltd
3,732,672
Wellington ‐ Spindrift
32,076


TOTAL ‐ Other Receivable (Statement 13)
 69,092,747