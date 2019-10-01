Investment Diversification
As required by the instructions to the 990PF tax return, Knight Foundation provides a detailed list of all its investment managers investing in Corporate Stock (Part II, Line 10b), Corporate Bonds (Part II, Line 10c) and Other Investments (Part II, Line 13) and the fair market value of those investments.
Though it is not required in preparing the tax return, but in an effort to provide additional transparency, the Foundation has prepared a separate INVESTMENT APPENDIX that provides a detailed list of its investment managers with balances in Savings and Temporary Cash Investments (Part II, Line 2), U.S. and State Government Obligations (Part II, Line 10a) and Other Receivables (Part II, Line 15).
Part II
|
2 Savings and Temporary Investments
|Knight ‐ Cash Management
|50,481,519
|Channing Capital Management
|1,390,093
|Ariel Small Cap Deep Value
|1,610,030
|Ariel Investments LLC
|8,864,491
|TimesSquare Int’l Small Cap
|1,210,684
|AJO Global Large Cap
|1,102,314
|Mellon Fund Reconciliation
|4,603,802
|Standish LB Gov/Credit
|9,025
|Pugh Capital Mgmnt Inc
|740,386
|LM Capital Group LLC
|659,480
|BNYM Proprietary Fund program
|( 27,950,883)
|BNYM Securities Lending program
|14,782,189
|Apax Europe V
|32,927
|HIPEP IV Euro‐buyout
|(81)
|Bridgepoint Europe III E
|(55)
|BC European Capital VII
|276,207
|Altor Fund II
|(38)
|Apax Europe VII‐A (Feeder) LP
|(19)
|Mid‐Europa Fund III LP
|(512)
|Altor Fund III LP
|(62)
|Patron Capital II
|(25)
|Orion Euro RE II
|(6)
|Patron Capital III, Scotland LP
|(119)
|Europa Fund III LP
|(21)
|Orion European RE Fund III
|(71)
|
TOTAL line 2
|
57,811,255
Part II
|
10a U.S. and state government Obligations
|Pugh Capital Magement Inc.
|88,451,855
|LM Capital Group LLC
|57,811,452
|BNYM Securities Lending program
|( 10,214,386)
|
Total Line 10a
|
136,048,921
Part II
|
15b Other assets ‐ Other Receivable amounts (Statement 13, pg 337)
|Knight ‐ Cash Management
|49,886
|Adage Capital LP
|5,000,000
|AJO Global Large Cap
|155,713
|APAX Europe V
|(59)
|Ariel Investments LLC
|296,222
|Ariel Small Cap Deep Value
|29,594
|Arrowstreet Int Equity
|66
|Brookside Cayman Ltd.
|1,915
|Channing Capital Management
|22,013
|Crestwood Capital Int Ltd
|5,217,476
|Fir Tree International Value
|16,063,125
|Highfields
|19,247,659
|HIPEP IV Euro‐buyout
|(10)
|King Street Capital
|3,272,613
|Litespeed Offshore Fund, LTD
|13,476,292
|LM Capital Group, LLC
|328,822
|Mason Capital Ltd
|79,065
|OZ Overseas Fund
|38,570
|Pugh Capital Mgmnt Inc
|1,204,951
|Standish LB Gov/Credit
|9
|TimesSquare Int’l Small Cap
|77,669
|Valinor Offshore
|766,408
|Varadero International Ltd
|3,732,672
|Wellington ‐ Spindrift
|32,076
|
TOTAL ‐ Other Receivable (Statement 13)
|
69,092,747