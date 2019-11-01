AI Fund FAQ

The MIT Media Lab and the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University serve as the founding anchor institutions for this initiative. Working together, they will collaborate on unbiased, sustained, evidenced-based, solution-oriented work that cuts across disciplines and sectors. These two institutions have immense experience crossing boundaries and disciplines to incubate disruptive ideas and technologies. For example, the Media Lab has developed the Moral Machine platform, which has collected 2.5 million responses from individuals expressing their expectations about how an autonomous vehicle should behave when faced with a choice between saving passengers or certain pedestrians. And the Berkman Klein Center develops public interest-oriented solutions to many of the challenges of the digital age, incubating programs such as Creative Commons and the Digital Public Library of America. And the two institutions are currently collaborating on the “Assembly” program, which gathers high-level developers and tech industry professionals for a rigorous three-week course at Harvard University, followed by a 12-week collaborative development period to explore difficult problems in cybersecurity.