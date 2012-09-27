2012 International Festival at UNC Charlotte

Travel the globe all in one Saturday afternoon at this year’s UNC Charlotte International Festival. The Festival features a variety of art, food, music and dance from different cultures in a marketplace setting with exhibition booths. Over 50 nations will be represented by UNC Charlotte’s international students and Charlotte’s international community. The festival begins on September 29 at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m. at the Barnhardt Student Activity Center.

The International Festival began in 1975 as a small event to celebrate the diversity of UNC Charlotte and the Queen City. It has since grown to become one of the top cultural attractions of the fall season. Visitors will have the chance to wander through the booths, taste authentic cuisine from around the world and talk with participants from different countries.

UNC Charlotte International Festival outside Barnhardt Student Activity Center.

Dance and music will be showcased at indoor and outdoor venues throughout the festival. The morning kicks off with the Loch Norman Pipe Band (a Scottish music style) and continues with Caribbean steel drums, a Celtic folk band and finishes with the Trabucos Latin Band. Other highlights include: the Corky Magic Show I and a Parade of Nations. This is a great event for children and families, as mimes and face painting are sure to entertain.

A new event will be featured at this year’s International Festival: an international games zone. Visitors will learn about different games’ significance to cultures around the world and have a chance to play bocce, life-size chess and soccer.