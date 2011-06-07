The challenge seems complex, but the mission is simple. Share the power of the arts with children and watch them discover who they are and how they impact the world in which they live. Seventeen first time percussionists, students of Harmony After School Program and Eagle Academy Charter School, discovered the Rhythm they had within. After just one 60 minute workshop with Reggae Ambassador Willie Stewart, the students were introduced to music around the world through the ancestral Rhythms of Africa. The young percussionists, led by Willie, former drummer for the world renown reggae band Third World, transformed their lesson in to a dramatic performance at A Beat of Art, a preview party hosted and sponsored by The Venetian Arts Society, Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale Nova Southeastern University and Solutions in Music to celebrate the opening of the Museum’s major summer exhibition, The Art of Caring.