A big win for Philly Youth Poetry Movement

Philadelphia was well represented recently at San Francisco’s Brave New Voices poetry slam — the longest ongoing spoken word event in the world. The 2011 competition, which just went down on July 23, was won by a team of Philadelphia poets. Funded by the Philadelphia Youth Poetry Movement, a Knight Arts grantee, the five-person team took Brave New Voices by storm and walked away with top global honors.

Founded in 2006 by Gregory Corbin, Philadelphia Youth Poetry Movement helps youths in the Philadelphia area find their inner strength through the power of spoken word. One pair of poets — Kai Davis and Charmira Nelson — recited a comedy piece about ‘femininjas,’ which, of course, are feminists who also happen to be ninjas.

Hailing from Philadelphia, the delivery of these poets is very raw and in your face, much like the city itself. The poem about the femininjas is funny, but the power of words is also evident to the participants of Philadelphia Youth Poetry Movement, many of whom find solace in their ability to create and share their rhymes and verses. It allows teens, many from impoverished North Philly neighborhoods, the opportunity to write and share something that is distinctly their own; to connect with the world they may sometimes feel disconnected from.

The team that visited California was put together in May after lots of practice. Meeting at the rotunda on 40th and Walnut Streets, the poets receive points for attending poetry slams or performing charity work. Not only does Philadelphia Youth Poetry Movement provide a creative outlet, but also hands-on community work. The team made their way to the finals and showed how all their practice paid off when they won the grand prize.