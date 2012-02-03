A rose is a rose sculpture in the park

We have hit the peak cultural season in South Florida. There is so much going on, most people will only be able to catch a fraction, from theater, dance, music and visual arts. Another round of Second Saturdays art openings is around the corner, as is the inaugural Art Wynwood, taking place at the Art Miami pavilion in Midtown.

But unlike the rest of the country, we also have glorious weather right now, which is why a combined art and nature trip to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (A Knight Arts grantee) is the perfect February outing. During Art Basel Miami Beach, Fairchild installed Will Ryman sculptures throughout the park. Based on his Roses on Park Avenue in New York City, which debuted in January 2011, Ryman — who has serious artistic pedigree from his mother and father — created flower and insect sculptures. For instance, there are some large-scale brass and stainless steel bees crawling around, along with some giant ants. But the dominant pieces are the primary-colored roses, in deep blue, crimson red, matte yellow.

These are lovely, complementary pieces, but there is more to them than that. A rose is, of course, loaded with symbolism — but Ryman realized that like so much else in our hyper-commercialized society, symbols such as the romantic rose lose their power when over-stretched and over-exposed, which is why he initially put up his sculptures on an avenue, Park Avenue, synonymous with consumption and indulgence. Take in these massive sculptures as heavy or light as you want — the experience of art and Fairchild in winter is without compare.