A roundup of events for young cultural explorers

“Start the Music! A Percussion Family Party:” The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, a Knight Arts grantee, offers a delightful program to introduce preschoolers to the sounds of classical music. Families are treated to a half-hour concert designed for listeners aged 3 to 6 years, performed by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s world-class musicians: the brief work introduces a family of instruments with a combination of music and storytelling. According to the website, dancing in the aisles isn’t just permitted, it’s encouraged. Prior to the show, kids can participate in hands-on musical games and activities. The next “Start the Music!” program is this Sat. morning, March 10; activities begin at 9:30 a.m; there will be two concerts, at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., in the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Music Room. Another Start the Music! program is scheduled for March 24. Admission is free. For more information: http://www.thespco.org/programs/start-the-music-a-percussion-family-party Larry Yazzie and the Native Pride Dancers: In this all-ages show, families can see the colorful athleticism of World Champion Fancy Dancer Larry Yazzie and the Native Pride Dancers in action. In this show resplendent with elaborate costumes and dance regalia, drumming and disciplined, rhythmic footwork, audiences can also hear traditional songs and instruments of the indigenous people of the Northern Plains. Larry Yazzie and the Native Pride Dancers are performing at SteppingStone Theatre through March 11, 55 Victoria St. N., St. Paul, Minn. Ticket information and performance times: http://www.steppingstonetheatre.org/mainstage/yazzie.html The Landmark Center’s Urban Expedition “passport to adventure” program: Throughout the spring, downtown St. Paul’s Landmark Center is hosting a number of afternoon family events, geared toward introducing children to a revolving assortment of different cultures. The first weekend in March, the center featured an array of programs celebrating Chinese arts and traditions. This coming Sunday afternoon, families can learn about the music and wildlife of Ecuador, with live performance by the St. Paul-based Andean band, Ecuador Manta. Upcoming events in April and May will center on South Asian, Norwegian and Liberian arts and culture. The next Urban Expedition is set for this Sunday, March 11 at the Landmark Center. Events run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free; free parking is available on the street and in the nearby Macy’s department store ramp. For more information: http://www.landmarkcenter.org/urban.html (Hat tip to the651.com for the heads-up about this terrific series.)