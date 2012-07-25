A Twin Cities writer’s critique of Richard Florida’s “creative class” theories goes viral

Did you happen to catch the flurry of articles in the past few weeks revisiting Richard Florida’s “creative class” theories? You may remember: Florida made his name in the early 2000s with a string of bestsellers (including “The Rise of the Creative Class,” “Cities and the Creative Class,” “The Flight of the Creative Class” and recently, “The Rise of the Creative Class Revisited”). His books outline a social and economic theory of urban regeneration rooted in the argument that cities with a critical density of “bohemians” (by which Florida means artists and musicians and other creative professionals), a strong GLBT community and lots of workers in high-tech fields are more prosperous than cities without such populations. Specifically, he submits that the arts and artists do more to draw economic growth to urban areas than do civic amenities like stadiums and parks and the like. In short, he writes, creativity is valuable because “new technologies, new industries, new wealth and all other good economic things flow from it.”