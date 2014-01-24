Ann Delisi takes radio into the third dimension, with monthly Listening Parties at the Majestic Cafe

Tuesday, January 21st was the regular monthly installment of Ann Delisi’s Essential Music Listening Parties, a real-world extension of her popular weekend music show, “Ann Delisi’s Essential Music,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on WDET (101.9 FM). The listening parties seek to break the fourth wall of radio, with Delisi emceeing proceedings at the Majestic Café, where diners are knowingly or unwittingly the jury for a rotation of 20 minute-long cuts, rating them with “Yes” or “No” verdicts, and occasionally swooped upon by Delisi’s co-host to give a more detailed opinion. The open op-ed session is followed by a live band performance, in this case, locals Chris Degnore and The Black Drops.

Delisi (center back, at the mic) presides over the Tuesday Night Listening Party crowd.

Delisi’s cuts are as varied an eclectic as her radio fare, in part because suggestions for songs come from her listening audience, and the “winners” picked at the Listening Party make it on-air in future shows. Those picked for our consideration ran the gamut from lesser-known locals like Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, to deep cuts from big timers like Bruce Springsteen (in classic Detroit fashion, Hernandez and the Deltas was instantly identified, but Springsteen drew crickets when Delisi asked the room to ID the singer).

Delisi’s co-host (standing left), about to pounce on an unsuspecting audience member for an opinion.

Live acts at upcoming Listening Parties include Amy Gore & Her Valentines (Feb 19), Bill Bynum & Co. (Mar 19), Saint Cecilia (Apr 16), and the Corktown Popes (May 21). You can submit song requests here. The Listening Parties take place on Tuesdays from 7:-9:15 p.m., with the bands taking the stage typically from 8:30-9 p.m. Come on down, and step through the looking glass of Essential Music!