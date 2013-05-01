Architect Christopher Haas wins AIA Merit Award for work in the ZERO1 Garage

It is our great honor and pleasure to announce Christopher Haas, the architect and exhibition designer for the ZERO1 Garage, has won a Merit Award from the AIA San Francisco’s Design Awards Program for his commissioned project with ZERO1. Haas directed the exhibition design, Discovery (2012) at the ZERO1 Garage, featured during the 2012 ZERO1 Biennial “Seeking Silicon Valley”. The design is an open framework featuring meandering walls and non-classical spaces that evoke in visitors a sense of wonder, play, and discovery. The Biennial took place from September though December 2012, drawing over 70,000 visitors to San Jose and Greater Bay Area. Knight Foundation’s support has enabled ZERO1’s growth as well as our continued success in solidifying the ZERO1 Biennial as North America’s most significant contemporary Biennial focused around the intersection of art and technology.