Architect Christopher Haas wins AIA Merit Award for work in the ZERO1 Garage
By Sarah Beth Nesbit, ZERO1: The Art & Technology Network
It is our great honor and pleasure to announce Christopher Haas, the architect and exhibition designer for the ZERO1 Garage, has won a Merit Award from the AIA San Francisco’s Design Awards Program for his commissioned project with ZERO1. Haas directed the exhibition design, Discovery (2012) at the ZERO1 Garage, featured during the 2012 ZERO1 Biennial “Seeking Silicon Valley”. The design is an open framework featuring meandering walls and non-classical spaces that evoke in visitors a sense of wonder, play, and discovery. The Biennial took place from September though December 2012, drawing over 70,000 visitors to San Jose and Greater Bay Area. Knight Foundation’s support has enabled ZERO1’s growth as well as our continued success in solidifying the ZERO1 Biennial as North America’s most significant contemporary Biennial focused around the intersection of art and technology.
AIA San Francisco’s Design Awards program recognizes outstanding achievements in architecture and design of Bay Area individuals and organizations, as well as celebrates architects and related professionals from afar who contribute to the framework of our local built environment. Based in San Francisco, Christopher Haas has worked with notables such as MH de Young Museum, Cirque du Soleil, and Fraenkel Gallery Annex. He was also the first architect ever to win the prestigious Isadora Duncan Dance Award for his collaborative piece with Alonzo King and Lines Ballet, “Triangle of the Squinches.”
Photo by Patrick Lydon & Jett Drolette
Photo by Patrick Lydon & Jett Drolette
Photo by Patrick Lydon & Jett Drolette
Photo by Patrick Lydon & Jett Drolette
Photo by Patrick Lydon & Jett Drolette
Photo by Patrick Lydon & Jett Drolette
Photo by Patrick Lydon & Jett Drolette
