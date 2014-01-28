Art meshes with dance on film

Dale Andree, Miana Jun & Lynne Wimmer, “Between Earth and Sea.”

Last week Tigertail Productions inaugurated a film festival, ScreenDance Miami, a four-day event. First time attempts like these can be filled with new energy — or not quite ready for prime time. Fortunately, the first was the case. Offered up on screen was an interesting mix of short films that highlighted just how prolific our arts community is becoming.

The Saturday-night selection was a good example (it took place at Inkub8 in Wynwood). It’s important to note that ScreenDance was not about films of dances per se, it was far more about performance as captured by artists. On this night, visual artists were all over the place. Well-known artist Dara Friedman had a screening of her film Dancer, shown as well during Art Basel, where a variety of performers leap around locations that will be instantly recognizable to many a local. Juan Carlos Zaldivar showed Shift, which was previously highlighted at MOCA, an eerie tale of a figure without a face, made with sculptor Anja Marais. Yara Travieso was represented by her gorgeous film Laid in Earth; and artist-performers Antonia Wright and Ruben Millares literally ran around naked in Drinks on Me. The night also included a stark film of two women in calico dresses that ends in mud, from Dale Andree, Miana Jun & Lynne Wimmer, Between Earth and Sea; and works from top local dance figures Rosie Herrera and Carla Forte.

Juan Carlos Zaldivar, “Shift.”

For many, the highlight was likely the 20-minute film Men, from internationally acclaimed choreographer Victoria Marks and director Margaret Williams. It defies a distinct description; while called a “dance film for television,” it’s not really dance, unless one calls it a dance of life. It stars older men in their 60s and 70s celebrating in movement their existence, set against the stunning mountainous beauty of Alberta, Canada. Incredible stuff.

The night before, films from locals such as Octavio Campos and Pioneer Winter — to name just a couple — were screened. And the fest started and ended with a trilogy of films from New Yorker Gabri Christa, Another Building, which takes place in architecturally important buildings from her native Curaçao, and featuring the hot young hip-hop inspired dancer Kyle Abraham.