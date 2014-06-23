“Arts Align”: grand finale of the Charlotte New Music Festival

Photo by Maddie Winecoff, courtesy of CNMF

The Charlotte New Music Festival (CNMF) presents the final event of the festival, “Arts Align,” on June 28th at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Johnson C. Smith University’s Black Box Theatre in The Arts Factory (1545 W. Trade St.). CNMF began in 2012 to foster new collaborations and further the creation of new music in the Charlotte region. It features a two-week long series of lectures, workshops, concerts and classes for composers, musicians, choreographers and dancers. “Arts Align” showcases the collaborations between composers and choreographers arising from this intensive two week creative period.

The 2014 “Arts Align” will feature the following composers:

Robert McClure

Matt Toser

Justing Gairusso

Matt Jaskot

Benjamin Nusso

Andy Ly

Sullivan Boecker

Weijun Chen

Jabez Co.

And the following choreographers:

Valerie Ifill

Jackie O’Toole

Kiera Sauter

Aaron R. White

Amanda Floyd

Kyle Mosler

Shanna Fragan

Caitlyn Swett

Arlynn Zachary

Each composer and choreographer was carefully selected for the collaboration by CNMF’s Founder and Artistic Director, Elizabeth Kowalski; Program Director, David Schneider; and Director of Dance, Arlynn Zachary. They were paired based on their skill-sets, experience and style of music or dance. The resulting performances are expected to be innovative and diverse, with a range of modern and contemporary dance styles.

Tickets for the performance are $15 for general admission and $10 for students.