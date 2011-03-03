At TED, panel looks at ways to use technology to engage communities
This week, Knight brought together some of the top thinkers in the country at TED for a conversation about our Technology for Engagement Initiative. In a lively exchange, TED participants explored the idea of using technology to accelerate the ‘engagement of residents in the most pressing challenges they face in their communities.
On the panel were Chris Hughes of Jumo.com, Jennifer Pahlka of Code for America and Conor White-Sullivan of Locolocracy. California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsome was also in the audience.
Issues raised include ways to:
- Reinvent participatory democracy
- Create meaningful participation between elections
- Use open data for citizens based solutions
- Engage citizens in applying their expertise to solve community challenges
- Launch games that engage citizens in real community challenges
- Make online engagement real in the physical world
