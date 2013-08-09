August biketacular: Slow Roll and KGD garden tour

It was a great week for bike riding, with a continuation of the unfathomably cool July weather extending into August. Accordingly, there were a number of fantastic bike-based events available for two-wheeling Detroiters who like to bike with a purpose.

Monday’s Slow Roll crowd assembled outside the Motown Museum on Grand Boulevard. Photo courtesy of Joey Chan

Monday, August 5th was Slow Roll, hosted by Detroit Bike City. Co-founded by Jason Hall and Mike MacKool, DBC is a multi-pronged project whose over-arching vision is to promote bike culture and advocacy within Detroit, as a health initiative and image-builder for the city. Slow Roll rides take place weekly, with the kick-off point released prior to the event, and the routes unfolding along the way. The rides are just one arm of DBC’s game plan, which also includes bike-in theater, events and shows, and eventually the opening of the Detroit Bike Shack.

For up-to-date posting on future rides and events, check back with DBC’s website.

For the agriculture-loving bike enthusiast, Keep Growing Detroit held its 16th Annual Tour of Detroit Urban Gardens & Farms on August. The bike event was attended by dozens that visited not only a multitude of individual and community gardens and farms around the city, but also the local businesses that support them, including Motor City Brewing Works (which donates spent hops for composting) and Ocelot Print Shop (which celebrates deep ties to the ag community and serves as the go-to location for related promotional materials).