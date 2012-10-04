Celebrating craft with American Craft Week

Glass Demonstration by Jason Probstein at Mountain Made in Asheville.

American Craft Week is here! This nationwide celebration supports the creative economy and the beautiful handmade art and craft found right here in America. Inspired by the format of Restaurant Week, Craft Retailers & Artists For Tomorrow (CRAFT) began American Craft Week three years ago to unite crafts people and galleries in shouting a loud message: “It’s cool to buy American.”

For 10 days from October 5-4, art and craft galleries, artists, studios, museums, festivals and schools will celebrate American craft with a variety of activities, from artist demonstrations and studio tours, to lectures and artist trunk shows. In Charlotte, Maddi’s Gallery on East Boulevard will celebrate all 10 days of American Craft Week with a special event or promotion each day.

Crystal King demonstrating hand-sculpting and painting.

Of particular note is an artist showcase with Charlotte ceramicist Sukey Pratt, who will display and talk about her work on Friday, October 5th at Maddi’s Gallery. Crystal King, a prominent Seagrove potter, will present a hand-sculpting demonstration on Saturday, October 6th, and Celia Flock will reveal her 2013 art calendar Thursday, October 11th. Finally, the week will wind down with the famous Kentucky folk artist Minnie Adkins on Saturday,October 13th. Other events at Maddi’s include kids’ crafts and adult jewelry making classes; for more information, visit Maddi’s website or call 704-332-0007.

Celia Flock’s 2013 Art Poster Calendar.

American Craft Week will be celebrated all over North Carolina. Earthworks Gallery in Greensboro will showcase two fiber artists on Friday, October 5th, and 32 Flavors Boutique in Huntersville will host “Craftapalooza” on Saturday, October 13th with 20 area artists exhibiting their work. Western North Carolina will present one of the largest regional celebrations of American craft with more than 40 participants in and around Asheville, Black Mountain, Hendersonville and Highlands.