Challenge the Challenge

The 2010 Knight Arts Challenge is officially underway, with applications being accepted until March 15. Bas Fisher Invitational, a 2008 KAC winner, wants to help make sure your great idea is one of the winners. Head to the space this Sunday (Mar 7) from 7-10pm for a Knight Arts Challenge brainstorming session. Bounce your idea around, polish your wording and field feedback from fellow entrants. Extra bonus – stick around for a Zoolander screening after the session. 20 guests were confirmed as of Tuesday, get more info & add your name to the list here.