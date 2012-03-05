Charlotte Art League partners with Goodwill Industries for annual exhibit

March is “National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month” and once again art is helping to heal. Charlotte Art League is highlighting its partnership with Goodwill Industries with its fifth annual “Color My Dreams” art exhibit through March 30.

A dream is something close to our hearts. It may complete us. In an ideal world, we could all follow our dreams. Of course, art is great in and of itself. Yet, it is also important for connecting, inspiring and healing those in need. Art can unite us and maybe even bring us a little closer to our dreams. The Charlotte Art League is an art organization that puts a lot of sweat equity into helping others and has been building this particular partnership for five years now.

Charlotte Art League’s outreach program is provided by its members for clients of Goodwill Industries, as well as the Metrolina Association for the Blind and other groups. The outreach director and teachers are all volunteers. Classes are set up for each group on a regular basis. Partner organizations provide transportation for the students to the art league. The classes are small, but individual attention is a excellent advantage of the limited size.

The main focus is to provide art experiences to under-served populations in the community, such as underprivileged youth and those with emotional, physical or intellectual disabilities. This outreach has been the cornerstone for past Cultural Project Grants awarded to Charlotte Art League by the Arts & Science Council (a Knight arts grantee) and the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program.

Goodwill has one of the most successful employment training programs in the country. Some of its trainees are intellectually disabled with conditions, such as Down Syndrome and Autism. Goodwill teaches them to take direction, be communicative, meet the public, think on their feet and become wage earners.

Art enhances this training program. Students not only learn to take directions but they learn to use those directions to produce something of their own. They develop dexterity and skills in handling the materials effectively, and they learn new vocabulary. The annual exhibit gives them the confidence to approach the public and talk about their art. They gain the self-esteem of seeing the works admired and purchased by the public.

There are different ways our community can continue to support the Charlotte Art League’s efforts. First off, go see the “Color My Dreams” exhibit. This show is full of surprises. Open your heart to some art that is very spontaneous and more raw in nature — like outsider art. Buy a piece if you like it because 80 percent of proceeds go directly to the artist. (Usually, artwork in this annual exhibit sells pretty fast.)

Volunteer. The Charlotte Art League is always looking for someone to be a guest teacher offering one or two classes in his or her special medium. Even something as simple as donating supplies will touch the lives of these often forgotten individuals. Want to get involved? Contact Sandra Gray, Outreach Director at 704- 376-2787 or [email protected]

Talk to these artists, experience the energy in their art and you can’t miss the fact that this Charlotte Art League partnership with Goodwill Industries is helping these individuals add some color to their dreams.