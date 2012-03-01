Charlotte Film Festival showcases independent film in March

Charlotte may not have a huge Indie Film industry, but our area does have its own growing film trade and more venues are showing independent films. For people who are hungry for less mainstream entertainment, you are in for a real treat during the month of March.

The Charlotte Film Festival returns for its sixth installment celebrating independent film in the Queen City. The event will showcase a number of fictional, documentary and student films from around the world. These films are NOT available anywhere else. Some screenings will feature Q&As with the filmmakers, and audience members’ votes will determine the Audience Choice Awards.

From Monday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 27, the 2012 Charlotte Film Festival has more than 70 brand-new movies coming to Charlotte. Some have been gaining momentum on the festival circuit and collecting numerous awards. Others are fresh off the editing suite and looking to meet their very first fans.

This year, the Festival takes place Monday through Wednesday evenings at one location, the luxurious EpiCentre Theaters, located uptown at 210 E. Trade St. It is an independent theater, as well as a one-of-a-kind luxury theater. Patrons can enjoy movies without pesky advertisements, as well as enjoy great food and beverages in their super comfortable seats.

And don’t worry about parking. Your ticket price includes parking fee at the EpiCentre Theaters parking deck. So make a night of it and enjoy a great film experience as only the Charlotte Film Festival and EpiCentre Theaters can offer in Charlotte.

In the past, Q&As happened with the filmmakers in attendance or staff-driven discussions at the end of some films. This year, Charlotte Film Festival partnered with various organizations to create events around some of the documentaries they feel could inspire some positive change. What, who and where will appear listed under each film’s description.

All details can be found on its website, www.charlottefilmfestival.org.

Movies are $10 and the Awards Presentation is $15 (includes admission to Opening Night film). All online ticket purchases must be done through the EpiCentre Theaters website. (The film listings on Charlotte Film Festival’s website offer a direct link to the movie on the EpiCentre site, so you can browse through them wherever you feel more comfortable.)

Please note that through March 1, “All-Access Festival Passes” may be purchased online for $100. This pass gives access to every movie and event during the festival and is a fantastic deal if you plan to see more than 10 of the films.

Also note that most films have NOT been rated by the MPAA. All screenings may contain mature subject matter. Parental discretion is strongly advised.