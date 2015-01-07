Collins Park Sculpture Garden stays put through winter

Front: Lynda Benglis; left: Nancy Rubins; back: Yinka Shonibare.

One of the most popular venues – and rightly so – during Art Basel has become the outdoor sculpture park in front of the Bass Museum: a local and free spot with internationally acclaimed works. But up until this year, it only lasted for the week around the art fair.

Thanks to Knight Foundation funding, the sculpture park exhibit now runs in Collins Park through March, as part of “tc: temporary contemporary,” the public art program sponsored by the museum and the City of Miami Beach. The 18 sculptures from world-renowned artists that first went up on Dec. 3 join local works in the park, making up the exhibit “Fieldwork” curated by Nicholas Baume.

They include Alfredo Jaar’s Culture=Capital, Yinka Shonibare’s Wind Sculpture, Tatiana Trouvé’s Waterfall, the much talked about Never has there been such urgency, or The Eloquent and the Gala from Ryan Gander, and a 2014 untitled piece from Ugo Rondinone. Among this mix is the wonderful chess table from locally based artist Jim Drain.

Mattias Bitzer’s ‘Sleep ad echo.’

If you need more of an excuse to visit the park, the Miami Symphony Orchestra will put on a free performance the evening of Jan. 25. But really, with this weather that the rest of the country would die for, you shouldn’t need to prompting to see this mixture of great art and beautiful public park space, facing as it does the ocean on one side and the museum on the other.