Discuss: FIU’s new South Beach home

If you didn’t know that FIU just recently opened its Miami Beach Urban Studios on Lincoln Road, this week is a good time to discover it. Hoof it up to the fourth floor for both an art show and the first in a series of art talks that will in a sense inaugurate this new space.

It’s a great space. In renovated rooms with state-of-the-art accessories, students from the university’s art, architecture, music and theater programs will be able to study and create in the heart of Miami’s most dynamic area – Miami Beach, home to the New World Center, the Bass Museum, the Wolfsonian, ArtCenter/South Florida and all the other vibrant life that swirls around Lincoln Road. Not that there is anything wrong with the campus way out on the “west side,” but there’s nothing quite like this section of the Beach.

But it’s not just the students who get a new venue. After opening with a faculty show in the fall, gallerist David Castillo and artist Samantha Salzinger curated “Impermanence,” a group show with inventive works from Felice Grodin, Catalina Jaramillo, Johnny Laderer and Tom Scicluna, on display now.

Scicluna, who just transformed the dental lobby of Arturo Mosquera’s office with a wall installation, will also take part in a series of May talks on the topic of: 10 years after Art Basel’s arrival, what will Miami’s contemporary art scene look like in another decade?

The first one kicks off tomorrow, May 2 at 7 p.m., with MAM’s associate curator, Rene Morales; the editor of the new “Miami Rail,” Hunter Braithwaite; and Gary Farmer, the cultural affairs programmer for Miami Beach. Scicluna and Castillo will join panelist Brandi Reddick from Miami-Dade County’s Art in Public Places for the one on May 16. And the final talk on May 30 will include Manuel E. Gonzalez, curator and trustee at CIFO; gallerist Nina Johnson; and New World School of the Arts Dean Maggie Cuesta. That’s an impressive line-up.