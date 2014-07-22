Drop-in workshops at Ladybug Studios in Detroit, for the love of clay

The hand-modeling table, featuring an eclectic range of workers and works-in-progress.

Ladybug Studios hosted their monthly drop-in workshops on Saturday. The event takes place on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and invites community members, novicesand potters of all experience levels to explore making clay creations, under the patient supervision of an experienced coterie of Ladybug cooperative members.

Potters of all stripes turned out for the popular monthly event. Aprons first!

The lineup from last month’s drop-in, ready and waiting for returning participants.

Among these is artist-potter and educator Susannah Goodman, who led several sessions on the studio’s wheels, introducing a wide range of people to the pleasure of throwing pots. The Hubbard Farms community yielded many interested participants, with veteran returners as young as 5 demonstrating their acumen at the modeling and glazing tables. A master potter, Goodman likes to say there are the kind of pieces that break in the sink, and the kind of pieces that break other things in the sink, and, “I make the kind that break other things in the sink.”

Goodman demos basic wheel techniques.

One of Goodman’s smashing (and sink-smashing) creations (Chicory bowl, center) on display at the studio shop.

Like many collaborative art spaces, Ladybug supports the facility, which includes equipment for firing, glazing and throwing, through membership, providing local artists with space and tools to pursue a fledgling or professional interest in art-making and pottery. The space also features a gallery of co-op member’s work, which pays directly to the artists and also supports the space.

The kiln room.

Works from last month’s drop-in session, fired and awaiting pick-up.

One of the drop-in regulars, learning to master the wheel.

During Goodman’s demonstration, she emphasized the beauty of making asymmetrical, imperfect creations, which maintain an interesting sense of the wheel’s motion, rather than perfectly finished, symmetrical works. Great news for this novice; what looks effortless under her practiced hands is quite difficult to master at first pass. Luckily, there’s always next month…