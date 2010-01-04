Event Preview: YoungArts Week

Next Tuesday (Jan 12) marks the beginning of YoungArts Week in Miami. YoungArts communications director Kate McPherson passes along a preview of the participants & festivities…

YoungArts has selected 143 of America’s best young artists from across the country to come to Miami January 12-16 for YoungArts Week. Chosen from more than 4,000 applicants in nine disciplines in the visual, literary and performing arts, these talented young artists are about to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience provided by YoungArts, the core program of the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts (NFAA). 26 students from Florida are among the finalists – 13 are from the Miami area, hailing from schools such as Design and Architecture Senior High and New World School of the Arts, and proving that Miami is indeed the city of the future, and a growing hub for the next generation of emerging artists.

During their week in Miami the students will participate in master classes with world renowned artists such as New World Symphony founder and artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas, actress/director Liv Ullmann and famed dancer/choreographer Desmond Richardson. There will be workshops, interdisciplinary activities, and free performances and exhibitions, open to the public each night of the week. Hosted at venues such as the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts, University of Miami’s Gusman Hall, The Margulies Collection at the WAREhOUSE and the News Lounge, there is something for everyone during YoungArts Week. Highlights include a voice & jazz performance at the Gusman Center; a jazz combo with Nicole Henry at News Lounge; and writers’ readings at the Margulies Collection at the Warehouse.