First annual Taking It To The Next Level dance competition benefits Macon’s youth

Taking It To The Next Level flyer.

Cynthia Moore and Celeste Williams are two sisters who dedicated 16 years as cheerleading coaches with the Middle Georgia Community Youth League. Approximately eight weeks ago, they rehashed that energy to start a dance team for young girls from ages seven to 18 called the Platinum Princesses of Macon, Ga.

The dance team is split into two categories. Elementary girls from ages seven to 12 are called the Princess Primettes, and the teen females are referred to as the Platinum Princesses. All of these young ladies are from the Middle Georgia area. For the last eight weeks, Moore and Williams have been creating fundraisers to generate funds to purchase uniforms for the Platinum Princesses of Macon, Ga. They started this program under the carport of their mother’s house. Selling doughnuts has been one tactic used to obtain dollars to buy uniforms for the young ladies.