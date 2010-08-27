Form of Con-Science

Contemporary art in America is often apolitical. While artists don’t shy away from shocking content — violent or sexual or otherwise — there is a tendency to circumvent the overtly political, Shepard Fairey’s Hope poster aside. Maybe it seems quaint, maybe it is to avoid comparisons to work made during the 1960s. But recent dramatic events seem to have overtaken some of that reticence, as more and more art addresses the consequences of our political decisions, from wars to ecological (non)planning.

Environmental disasters in particular have stirred our inner fears of humanity’s vulnerability — from Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake to the oil spill in the Gulf. The exhibit “Con-Science” takes this issue on directly, in a solo show from local artist Carla Fache at Amy Alonso Gallery. According to the artist, this is an “artistic proposal that invites the viewers to rethink and connect the recent environmental events with our planet pulse.”

The exhibit is mostly painting, but also experimentation with elements of our environmental surroundings, as the artist has used common recycled materials to create new objects. To “re-think” those surroundings and “re-use” those materials is Fache’s objective. The giant oil spill and the recent earthquakes in Chile and Haiti, prompted the artist to create the various pieces in “Con-Science,” as she says, “with or without science, but definitely with our inner faith.”

Fache is also putting her (or your) money where her creative hand is: a percentage of the paintings sold will be donated to an environmental cause.

The opening reception is tonight, in the area that is once again trying to form a North Miami art campus.