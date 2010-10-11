Grantee Highlight: DesignLab

The Galleries at Moore College of Art & Design have cooked up a series of five exhibitions pairing Philadelphia-based fashion designers with area artists. The result is DesignLab, a lively experiment in couture and creative collaboration on view 24/7 in Moore’s InSights gallery on Race Street. The latest pairing on view through October 16 features handmade, limited edition bespoke shirts and jackets by Craig Arthur von Schroeder’s Commonwealth Proper displayed with Emily Bowser’s over-the-top tartan wall mural complete with a plaid covered trophy head. Next up are Gibbs Connors + Cheryl Washington opening Oct 22 – for more info visit thegalleriesatmoore.org.