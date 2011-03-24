Housewarming party: the LegalArt Residency

Local artists have a new home. The LegalArt Residency – Miami’s first and only artist live/work residency is hosting a housewarming party Thursday, April 7. Funded by the Knight Arts Challenge, the LegalArt residency offers studio space and housing to five local artists as well as a visiting national or international artist. Designed as an incubator, the Residency grants artists access to a resource library as well as exhibition, lecture and legal spaces.

Local artists are offered space at the Residency for one year and are required to produce a project that gives back to the Miami community. The visiting national & international artists stay up to two months and produce a smaller scale community project. Current artists & projects include Jiae Hwang’s computer technology series for artists, Manny Prieres’ art in the classroom project and the TM Sisters’ series of hosted salons. While members of the Residency, artists live, work and mingle in a 1920s era warehouse converted into communal living space and seven 600-square-foot studios.

Celebrate the Residency and tour the space, designed by local artist Daniel Arsham and his firm Snarkitecture at its housewarming party on Thursday, April 7. The “private eye” themed party invites attendees to meet the residents, tour the space and bid on unique silent auction items like a pasta dinner with Naomi Fisher and Jim Drain and a Wynwood bike tour with Primary Flight. General admission is $30. Invest $150 and take home a limited edition work.