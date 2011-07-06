It’s summer concert season in San Jose

By Margot Helm, Opera San Jose

It’s finally feeling like summer in California, and Opera San José hopes to encourage everyone in the Bay Area to get outside and enjoy the lovely days even more by offering two free outdoor concerts! At each event, the company’s Resident Artists will perform a selection of arias, duets and ensemble pieces from the coming season’s repertoire, as well as a few perennial opera favorites.

First up is an evening performance at the courthouse square in Redwood City, 6pm on July 10th. The Redwood City music program offers a wide variety of free concerts throughout the summer, featuring top-quality local and national performers. Their website proudly proclaims, “From rock, blues, Celtic, and swing, to Latin, salsa, country, jazz and more, these free concerts are a great way to spend balmy summer evenings with friends, family, and neighbors in beautiful Redwood City!” The streets surrounding the courthouse are closed to vehicle traffic during these events, and the public is invited to stroll, relax and enjoy the balmy California weather. This will be the first time that OSJ is participating in the Redwood City summer music program, and we’re very excited to be taking a starring role in their classical series.

On July 16th at 7pm, OSJ will return for a third year to perform at Santana Row, one of Silicon Valley’s premiere shopping destinations. One of the perks to this lovely venue is the opportunity to enjoy the performance while dining al fresco at one of the many restaurants encircling the Park Valencia stage. The Santana Row concierge also has a special treat lined up for passionate shoppers: from July 16-31, guests who spend $300 in a single day at Santana Row can receive two free tickets to Idomeneo (September 10-25 at the California Theatre in downtown San José).