Jessica Frelinghuysen reveals the process at Cave Gallery

To see “Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams,” a collection of work never previously shown by Jessica Frelinghuysen, without the context of her finished work and installation pieces, is like hearing the set-up for a joke but missing out on the punchline. Or put better, seeing the assorted gouache rough sketches, video sculpture, and snippets of process that Felinghuysen has rounded up into a show at the Cave Gallery is like going to one of those industry-pro open mic nights and hearing your favorite comedian workshop material that will slay audiences when it eventually hits the main stage.

Olives having a cocktail party? Unframed concept drawing by Jessica Frelinghuysen.

A wall of concept drawings, including “Listening Indicators” (framed), some of which can be seen in a finished state on the artist’s website.

The show has a funny feeling of an invitational to Frelinghuysen’s brain—which indeed it is, as it features the, “behind-the-scene sketches and experiments that informed my larger more developed projects.” Increasing the sense of looking out from the mind of the artist is the recurring motif through the video work concerning sensory organs, with “Hello!” projecting a series of mouths caught trying to answer a dropped cell phone call; “Imported,” which traps a nose in an unassuming but mysteriously squeaking cigar box (see video above); “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” a staring contest between two video feeds of eyes (one of which was having technical difficulty); and “Elbow Room,” which makes a strong case for elbows as an honorary sensory organ, anyway.

“Hello!” (left) and “I’ll Be Your Mirror” (partially disabled).

Nobody nose what you might find in that cigar box (hint: a nose).

Frelinghuysen documents attendees of the opening, perhaps stockpiling material for future endeavors…

Frelinghuysen was on hand to discuss the particulars with an easy conversational style that reflects a humorous view of life and art, and highlighted that much of her work involves communication. A visit to her website reveals the hanging punchlines (which is not to say this work is a joke, though much of it is playful): helmets laid out on paper and folded into customized tools for secret-telling and hearing oneself speak, an installation at Public Pool in 2010 which attempts to recreate a microcosmic version of the city of Hamtramck within the gallery space, complete with collected foley effects, an “Elbow Room” that fits neatly over one’s own elbow. The only thing more delightful than seeing these finished projects is getting to sneak a peek at the mind behind the legend. Get on over to Cave Gallery and see for yourself!