Kaiser’s new book looks at success cycle for arts organizations

By Nicole Chipi, Knight Foundation

Michael Kaiser – the man dubbed “the turnaround king” for his work reviving institutions like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Royal Opera House – has released the third book of his popular trilogy on creating and sustaining arts organizations.

“The Cycle: A Practical Approach to Managing Arts Organizations” looks at the elements of success, zeroing in on how groups can use programmatic-driven marketing campaigns to compel people to participate in the arts. When this cycle is in full swing, staff, board, audience, artists and donors feel confident about the future, Kaiser, who is president of the Kennedy Center, says. That confidence generates resources, which are reinvested into better art, marketed aggressively and attract more donors, board members and volunteers.

“The Cycle” elaborates on this self-sustaining mechanism and explores how the theory behind it can be used to diagnose any organization’s troubles.