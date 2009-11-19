Kids Have All the Fun with Dan Zanes, Orchestra Miami

You know the holidays are almost here when suddenly everything seems to be about the kids. This weekend you can take your tykes to see the first in the Orchestra Miami series of free children’s concerts or haul your inner child to a free show by Dan Zanes.

As Orchestra Miami director and conductor Elaine Rinaldi explains it, the show Tough Turkey in the Big City is “written in the style of an old-fashioned radio play” and tells the tale of a turkey who finds love and fame marching in a big city Thanksgiving Day parade (and apparently escapes what might otherwise have been his fate on the farm).

Composed by Bruce Adolphe, director of family concerts for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the 45-minute piece promises to be a great introduction to classical music.

If your brood’s taste runs more to hipster than highbrow, you’re in luck, too. Genius Jones hosts alterna-tots rocker Dan Zanes this Saturday morning. According to store owner and Miami’s most stylish mom, Geane Brito, the Brooklyn-based singer called to tell her that he was visiting town and asked if he could return to the store. Watch out. As Brooklynites can attest, once child-rearing gets this hip, it won’t take long ’til we’re wading through strollers to get a cocktail in the Design District.

Orchestra Miami performs Tough Turkey in the City on Saturday, November 21, at 1:30pm at The Kampong in Coconut Grove (Reservations required at this location only); at 4:00 PM at the Miami Beach Community Church on Lincoln Road, 1620 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach; and on Sunday, November 22 at 11:00am at Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus 20350 NE 26 Avenue, Aventura; 305 274-2103; www.orchestramiami.org