Lunch Beat Macon creates a diverse vibration

Imagine all kinds of artists, professionals, everyday working folks and college students meeting up in the same place for one hour to dance, eat lunch and network. Lunch Beat Boston inspired The 567 Center for Renewal, a Knight Arts grantee, to start up the Lunch Beat movement in Macon, Georgia. However, the very first Lunch Beat was created in Stockholm, Sweden during June of 2010. The momentum picked up rapidly. Now, Lunch Beats take place all over the world.

The 567 Center for Renewal and Floco Torres hosted the premiere Lunch Beat Macon, back on Thursday, January 9, 2014 from noon until 1 p.m. DJ Shawty Slim, an official DJ for the Grammy-nominated rap artist B.O.B., was rocking the crowd that ranged from break dancers to line dancers. Although he travels the world touring with B.O.B., he helps to keep the vibrancy alive in downtown Macon. DJ Shawty Slim is an Atlanta native who has made Macon his hometown. He was a perfect choice for Macon’s first Lunch Beat session.