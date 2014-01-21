Lunch Beat Macon creates a diverse vibration
Imagine all kinds of artists, professionals, everyday working folks and college students meeting up in the same place for one hour to dance, eat lunch and network. Lunch Beat Boston inspired The 567 Center for Renewal, a Knight Arts grantee, to start up the Lunch Beat movement in Macon, Georgia. However, the very first Lunch Beat was created in Stockholm, Sweden during June of 2010. The momentum picked up rapidly. Now, Lunch Beats take place all over the world.
The 567 Center for Renewal and Floco Torres hosted the premiere Lunch Beat Macon, back on Thursday, January 9, 2014 from noon until 1 p.m. DJ Shawty Slim, an official DJ for the Grammy-nominated rap artist B.O.B., was rocking the crowd that ranged from break dancers to line dancers. Although he travels the world touring with B.O.B., he helps to keep the vibrancy alive in downtown Macon. DJ Shawty Slim is an Atlanta native who has made Macon his hometown. He was a perfect choice for Macon’s first Lunch Beat session.
Fortunately, this simple event has already broken the barriers of age, economics, race and protocol. Honestly, how many of you have actually witnessed such a short party accompanied with lunch and non-alcoholic drinks in the middle of the work day? The ingredients to a Lunch Beat include a live DJ, lunch, water or soda, and a diverse crowd of people dancing to the beats. Then, you stir it all up for more of the community to come to the table and enjoy it each and every time. The next one is planned for Thursday, February 20, 2014 from noon until 1 p.m. at The 567 Center for Renewal. This time around Lunch Beat Macon features DJ Shawty Slim, DJ KD of POWER 107.1 and DJ Fubu, an international tour DJ and party rocker.
The 567 Center for Renewal : 533 Cherry St., Macon; 229-343-9590; Lunch Beat Macon Lunch Beat Macon flyer
