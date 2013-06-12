Macon Arts Alliance to host arts advocacy breakfast at Macon’s Grand Opera House

Macon-Bibb County Arts Advocacy Breakfast invitation.

Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee) will present a Macon-Bibb County Arts Advocacy Breakfast at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon on June 13. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 8 a.m. The breakfast is free and open to the public.

In 2012, Macon and Bibb County voters elected to consolidate city and county governments. Since that time, a consolidation task force has guided the process of combining the two entities. Though the work can be daunting at times, in January 2014, Macon-Bibb County will exist under a single, united government.

The Macon-Bibb County Arts Advocacy Breakfast is result of several meetings of the more than 60 arts and cultural organizations represented by Macon Arts Alliance, collectively known as the Arts Roundtable. Representatives from these organizations repeatedly identified the need for awareness and advocacy in this time of government transition.

“With so much happening and so much changing, it’s important that the contributions of the many arts and cultural organizations in Macon and Bibb County be recognized,” explained Jan Beeland, executive director of Macon Arts Alliance. “The cultural industries of Macon-Bibb County have a huge economic impact on this community.”

An event committee was formed with representatives from various member organizations including the Museum of Arts and Sciences, the Tubman African American Museum, Macon Symphony Orchestra (a Knight Arts grantee), Middle Georgia Art Association, the Douglass Theatre, The Grand Opera House, The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee), Creative Alternative, Macon Arts Alliance and others. MAA board member Betsy Fitzgerald chaired the committee.

Keynote Speaker Wayne Jones is director of Abraham Baldwin Arts Connection in Tifton, Georgia, and immediate past president of the Georgia Arts Network.

“As Macon and Bibb County move to a consolidated government, its more important than ever to recognize the impact of arts and culture in the local community, including the tremendous economic impact both locally and across the state and nation,” said Jones. “Macon-Bibb County’s story is told to the rest of the world through the arts and culture created here.”