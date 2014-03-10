Magnolia Street Soapbox Derby 2014 is calling for cars

Soapbox races make me nostalgic for my childhood days. Actually, when attending one, you can see how it brings out the kid in the grown-ups. This year, the Magnolia Street Soapbox Derby, a Knight Arts grantee, has two categories of racers. Now, if you’re just an amateur at this sport, you will enter the Shade Tree division, and if you are an expert, you’ll want to enter in the Pro division. There’s even a Big Wheel race division for the little kiddies who aren’t old enough to enter a car. Soapbox racers must be 18 and older to participate.

Each year this event gets better. It’s gained so much support that it was able to step out from under the College Hill Alliance’s umbrella. So many participants and sponsors look forward to this time of the year to show out or show off. Participants include the racers, vendors, families and spectators. Sponsors include Geico, Cherry Blossom Festival (a Knight Arts grantee), The Rookery, Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation (a Knight Arts grantee), The Hummingbird, Bragg Jam, Montessori of Macon, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and the In Town Macon Neighborhood Association. It’s not too late to become a sponsor, if you would like to be involved in this traditional and family-oriented event.

Magnolia Street Soap Box Derby.

Brace yourself for the plethora of food trucks that will be vending all types of foods. The menus from the trucks consists of tacos, cheesesteaks, plus chicken and waffles. In addition, the Boy Scouts will be selling hot dogs and burgers. So, you really don’t have to pack a picnic basket, unless you’re on a budget. There will be lots of food on the premises.

Last but not least, get ready for plenty of entertainment as DJ Shanty Slim spins the sounds. Not to mention, the Streetline drum corps along with sunDollars, an indie rock band, will be performing live. The deadline to register your cars is April 1. However, they may extend it to April 8, if the organizing committee sees a need to do so. You can form a team with your co-workers, board members, friends or family. The Magnolia Street Soapbox Derby will help match your team with a sponsor and vice versa. More food vendors are welcome, too.

Rain or shine, the race takes place on Saturday, April 12 at noon.