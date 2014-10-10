Marygrove staff shows its colors in the 2014 Faculty Exhibition

A series of mixed media figurines by Mary Lou Greene.

Marygrove is a liberal arts college nestled on McNichols near Livernois, located in Detroit’s eponymous University district since the 1920s. At the opening of the fall term, the college had its 2014 Faculty Exhibition, to showcase the resident talent of teachers and administrators, and expose incoming and continuing students to the work of the liberal arts staff.

Two from Rachel Reynolds’ “Isolated Observations” series.

Overall, the show was very cohesive, reflecting an aesthetic unity despite the fact that the participants spanned generations, from newest additions to the faculty, like Rachel Reynolds, to Marygrove legacy Rose DeSloover, who has taught and administrated at the college for 40 years. Reynolds’ work in the show included a quartet of acrylic paint and colored pencil studies on Dura-Lar, which resonated thematically with two series by DeSloover: her recent Red Alert series, and her Made in China series, which included a portrait of performance artist Sue Carman Vian.

Three from the Red Alert Series by Rose DeSloover.

This piece, which DeSloover describes as a portrait of her friend Sue, instantly recognizable to any who know her.

Also in the show are Rouman Boudev, Tim Gralewski, Christine Hagedorn, James Lutomski, Sarah Nesbitt, Mary Lou Greene and Janine Surma. Greene’s three-dimensional print and mixed media figurines seem ready to jump off the shelves, while the work by Gralewski is more understated, in silent communion with Nesbitt’s video installation, “Migration.” Overall, an interesting show, and a fascinating opportunity for students and visitors to see the work of those teachers who will provide the foundation of their arts education.

Screen prints on canvas by Tim Gralewski, less colorful, but no less meditative.

Three more by Mary Lou Greene.

Class is in, Marygrove!