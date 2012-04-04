Miami Dade College wraps up its cultural series with 2 “show-stopping” performances

Miami Dade College (MDC) will wrap up two of its successful cultural series this month with two show-stopping performances.

MDC Live! Performing Arts Series closes its 2011-12 season with the Miami premiere of Truth, Revised Histories, Wishful Thinking, and Flat Out Lies, created and performed by renowned American choreographer and dancer John Jasperse and four members of his acclaimed company.The Jasperse Dance Company will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Apr. 13 – 14, at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. A cornerstone of the New York dance scene for more than 20 years, John Jasperse has developed a reputation for clever, intellectually rewarding works that leave audiences wowed. In Truth, Jasperse addresses belief systems, the relative nature of truth and the ways in which we construct meaning in our lives. The work is seasoned with his distinct humor – and incorporates a childhood passion for magic tricks by exploring the often fluid boundaries between fantasy and reality.

Tickets are $30 for the general public; $20 for non-MDC students and seniors and $10 for MDC students, faculty and staff (must show valid ID). To purchase tickets, or for more information, please call 305-237-3010, or visit www.mdc.edu/mdclive.

How about a little jazz for lunch? Acclaimed vibraphonist Dick Sisto will perform at noon on Wednesday, April 18, as part of MDC’s Jazz at Wolfson Presents series. The free concert is open to the public and will be held at the college’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, 300 N.E. Second Ave., Room 1261. Called “an excellent player” by Cannonball Adderley, vibraphonist Dick Sisto has had a stellar career spanning more than 40 years. From working with Maurice White of Earth, Wind and Fire to playing with saxophonist David Sanborn, Sisto has performed with some of the most prominent jazz musicians around, including Fred Hersch, David “Fathead” Newman, Milt Hinton, Kevin Mahogony, Dave Liebman, Pat Labarbera and Joe Morello. An educator as well as a master vibraphonist, Sisto wrote The Jazz Vibraphone Book, a text vibraphonist Joe Locke calls “an intelligent and soulful treatise on the art of jazz vibe playing.”