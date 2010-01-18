Miami Mourns Jennylin Duany

“With such a, such a, such a pretty face,” a woman’s voice taunted in the dance theater piece “Cabaret Unkempt.” The implications were clear: a woman with a pretty face should also be thin. Jennylin Duany flouted convention. As a choreographer and outsize dancer, she was beautiful in her body and in her soul. A founding member of the Akropolis Interdisciplinary Theater and a luminous force in the Giovanni Luquini Performance Troupe, Duany is best remembered for her duo work on body image with longtime collaborator Elizabeth Doud. She touched the lives of fans and fellow artists in her role as residency and education coordinator for the Miami Dade College Cultura del Lobo series. The Miami arts community mourns her loss.

UPDATE: Here is a message with information on the services that was sent out by the Miami Light Project. We all share your sadness. This is an unexpected death of someone who lived so brightly and with so much generous, loving, creative energy- no one could have imagined that it was Jennylin’s time to leave us. Throughout her illness she maintained her radiant smile, her caring heart, her wit, her profound intelligence, her spirituality and her artistic life spirit. She wore her warrior armor until her last moment with us and continues to wear it forward. She will always inspire all of us to spend our lives doing only what we love.

The Velorio or Wake for Jennylin Duany: Tuesday, January 19th 5 pm – midnight Bernardo Garcia Funeral Home 12050 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, FL 33186

The Burial Service Wednesday, January 20th 11 am Beginning at Bernardo Garcia and moving to Woodland South Cemetery