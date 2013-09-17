Minnesota State Fair celebrates performing arts with Arts A’Fair

By Lindsay Dickson, Minnesota State Fair Foundation

In celebration of arts in Minnesota, State Fair guests were entertained by drumming, dance, theater and music with surprise 10-minute pop-up showcases throughout the fairgrounds. This was the inaugural year for the Arts A’Fair program at the Minnesota State Fair, with plans for more performances during the 2014 State Fair.

One of the four pop-up venues was outside AgStar Arena. This arena houses judging competitions for equine and livestock, providing a great contrast to performing arts. Here is a clip of a crowd gathered for the History Theatre’s performance, “Christmas of Swing,” paying tribute to the Andrews Sisters and men and women of the Greatest Generation.

2013 participants were:

Arts A’Fair is supported by contributions made to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation from individuals and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. It was created by the Minnesota State Fair, Minnesota State Fair Foundation and the MAYER Company.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, Step right up and enjoy the show!” A “barker” was used to draw a crowd for each performance.

Arts A’Fair booth inside the Education Building, connecting artists with fair guests