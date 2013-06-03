New program seeks to turn musicians into ambassadors for Macon

This weekend offers a preview of the new Music Ambassadors: Macon (MAM) program. You can read more about it here, so I’ll just go over the basics.

The hope is that these artists will gain an appreciation for Macon and become ambassadors for the city, singing its praises when they depart. In the future, they might book more shows in Macon, come to record in Macon, or even decide to live here. Regan-Porter received a Knight Neighborhood Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia to get the project off the ground.

Sophia Bastian to play Mercer Village on Friday, June 7 and Washington Park on Sunday, June 9.

The first musician to be a part of the Music Ambassadors: Macon project is Sophia Bastian, an unsigned, New York-based artist. She’s a young performer with a lot of buzz surrounding her. She recently opened for The Roots and was featured in Vibe and on VH-1. According to Regan-Porter, she has a sultry, soulful voice, jazz training with blues and hip hop influences, and a great visual style. Bottom line, she can really sing.