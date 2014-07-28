NPR One, now available at your preferred app store

This article is cross-posted with permission from NPR.org/blogs.

NPR One is our new digital listening app that blends NPR and Member Station news reporting into a rich, localized, on-demand experience. We have been working on this new audio news app for iOS and Android for some time, and now it’s your turn to download it and experience public radio made personal.

Listen to the latest local, national and international news in a curated stream customized for you. With NPR One you’re in control: you can pause, skip or spend more time with the news and entertaining stories that you might have otherwise missed. NPR One remembers your history as you go, so you’ll never hear the same story twice. Search for shows and podcasts, review your listening history or look ahead at upcoming stories.

With NPR One there is a new way to listen to public radio, one that’s responsive to your tastes, your routines and your local interests. Open the app, and you’ll hear the best news and programming from NPR and your local public radio station. As you listen you can mark individual stories as ‘interesting’ so it can better tailor the content just for you. It blends NPR’s editorial judgment with your personal tastes and creates moments of discovery – things you didn’t even know you’d find, sent right to your smart phone or tablet.

And the more you use NPR One, the better it will work. We want to make sure you can hear the important stories of the day crafted in a listening experience just for you. So start listening and when a story resonates with you, mark it as ‘interesting’ or share it with your friends. We think you’ll be surprised how well NPR One fits into your day.

Background on the app (for the real public radio nerds)

The app has been developed with the participation of six Member Station partners:

KPCC-Southern California Public Radio; KQED-Public Media for Northern California; Minnesota Public Radio; WBUR-Boston; WHYY-Philadelphia; and WNYC-New York Public Radio.

The app was built by NPR’s Digital Media and Digital Services divisions. It is an example of NPR’s investments in the future of digital listening.

NPR One is supported in part by $10M in gifts and grants NPR announced in December 2013. The James L. Knight Foundation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, together with Paul and Heather Haaga, William and Lia Poorvu, and Howard and Fredericka Stevenson, are behind this ambitious effort. The majority of the Knight Foundation’s gift is comprised of matching grants to the six stations.