Opera Returns to Second Saturday Art Walk

By Alejandra Serna, Florida Grand Opera

Last year, Florida Grand Opera (FGO) made a splash when it debuted at Wynwood’s Second Saturday Art Walk with a preview event that brought opera to the young, art-loving hipsters of the neighborhood. Winning the company the honor of “Best Arts Outreach 2012” by the Miami New Times, the event drew hundreds of spectators to the Dorsch Gallery to sample the operatic productions the company was soon to unveil at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

This coming Saturday, March 9, FGO returns to Wynwood for the monthly art walk with another anticipated Opera Preview, which will again be free and open to the public. Hosted by THE HANGAR gallery, this time the event is even more special, serving as a preview to an opera about to debut in a local Design District bar. You read it right!

FGO will be presenting a sultry double bill of short, tango-themed operas, not in a convention theater or concert hall, but in the popular indie music venue The Stage, located just steps from the shops at Midtown – making this the area’s very first opera. Using a standing room format to make the performance as interactive as possible, FGO will transform The Stage into a dive bar in Buenos Aires where two intoxicating tales will unravel – Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s Tango and Ástor Piazzolla’s María de Buenos Aires. Not entirely convinced about this tango double bill?

Join the esteemed opera company at THE HANGAR gallery in Wynwood and get a free sneak peek. It’s the perfect night out in Wynwood. Walk through the gallery and take in the art work, enjoy complimentary cocktails by Little Black Dress Vodka, and spice up your palette with a taste of tango opera as performed by the members of FGO’s Young Artist Studio.