Request for Proposals: Black Male Engagement Initiative

Overview

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is searching for a creative, strategic partner to implement the BME Challenge in up to 8 target cities. The National Implementation Partner (NIP) will lead the community organizing portion of this project.

A key component of this work will be the hiring, training, and managing of local community teams in each of these cities. The NIP will be responsible for mapping and engaging key stakeholders in each city, securing Phase One entry targets in the form of personal stories, securing Phase Two entry targets in the form of grant applications and support, managing the grant review process, and running local recognition events.

About BME

Black Male Engagement, or BME (pronounced “be me”), is an initiative to recognize, engage, and inspire more black men to strengthen their communities.

Black men and boys are assets to their communities, and have long been engaged in addressing the issues and opportunities affecting their neighborhoods. It’s time these unsung heroes be recognized and celebrated. Through their efforts, these black men and boys will inspire and encourage others to become more positively engaged.

In 2011, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Open Society Foundations’ Campaign for Black Male Achievement joined forces to launch the Black Male Engagement Challenge (BME), aimed at demonstrating the existing positive role of black males, celebrating their efforts publicly, creating a BME community by connecting them to each other, and increasing the impact of the community-building efforts in which these men were already engaged.

About the John S. and James. L Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. BME is part of the foundation’s Black Males Initiative, which engages black men and boys in strengthening their communities. For more, visit www.knightfoundation.org.

About the Open Society Foundations