Second year of Girl Power Camp teaches art, economics and education

Second Annual Girl Power Camp at the Ruth Hartley Mosley Women’s Center.

During the summer, many kids’ minds fall into a lazy and relaxed mode. However, some guardians and parents make it their duty to enroll such happy-go-lucky children into summer programs. Many of these summer curricula last from one to eight weeks.

Well, the second annual Girl Power Camp is a one-week rundown for girls age eight to 12. So many essential subjects are packed into this agenda for these young females. There will be a focus on empowering subjects like science and technology. Additionally, seminars on art, entrepreneurship, fashion, finance and other topics will balance the learning process.

By the time the week is over, quite a bit of the teaching will follow them throughout the course of their lives. As a matter of fact, a nonprofit by the name of Real I.M.P.A.C.T, is the organizer of the Girl Power Camp initiative. The acronym I.M.P.A.C.T. stands for Intelligent and Motivated People to Actively Change the Times. Their goal is to provide young people with the skills to make a lasting “impact” in society.

This week-long camp will take place at the Ruth Hartley Mosley Women’s Center on 626 Spring Street. The cost for each student is $100, and it includes breakfast, lunch and a snack. Most importantly, the program will feed the minds of these youth with knowledge that will never fade away.