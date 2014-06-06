Summer in the city is a whirlwind of free concerts in Akron metro parks

There’s no reason in the world not to hear free music or attend a concert in the city of Akron throughout the summer months. There is a concert every day of the week – and on weekdays, the Akron Summer Concert Series bands are completely free.

Akron Summer Concert Series.

Monday concerts will be held in Hardesty Park in west Akron (1615 W. Market St.) beginning June 9 and extending through August 11. Each band will perform from 7-9 p.m.

The first band up is The Cover Band, which plays classic rock, disco and modern rock music. The Cover Band promotes itself on its web site as a group of seasoned but young-spirited musicians. They acknowledge that they are a well-rehearsed group of accomplished professionals who showcase extraordinary male and female lead vocals, provide solid “groove” bass and percussion, and with one blazing guitar can fill the performance space. Their music, they say, is something that is very diverse and appeals to listeners of all ages. So bring the family.

Other bands scheduled for this locale will play pop, harmonica blues, island, high energy rock, ’70s horn band music, “funk and roll” and soul.

Tuesday concerts, which will be held at Firestone Park (1480 Girard St.), begin with the musical group 3 on the Tree on June 10, with other concerts scheduled through August 12 from 7-9 p.m.

3 on the Tree plays ’50s, ’60s and ’70s classic rock and roll. A group of three men (Buddy Held, Mark Rich and Matthew Aguirre), the trio says that it is influenced by the likes of the Beatles, CCR, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Other bands lined up for this venue will play blues, oldies, disco, something called American roots rock, and pop music. Sounds like great variety.

The Wednesday evening concerts are to be held at Shadyside Park (Kenmore Blvd. and 24th St.) from 7-9 p.m. starting June 11 through August 13.

The first group up at this venue is Kerri Fedor and Kerosene, a country and southern band. The five member group centers on the voice and musical styling of Fedor, with rich harmonies and groovy music by the back-up band of guitars and percussion.

Other bands at Shadyside will feature lots of country music, but will also include classic rock, ’50s music, oldies and West Coast jump, along with some soul and blues.

Thursday concerts are part of the Akron Art Museum’s Downtown @ Dusk series held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at One South High St.

Concerts there begin on June 19 with local favorite Anne E. DeChant and run through August 7. Singer/songwriter DeChant performs American, pop and country music that rings with social consciousness and concerns. She’s also a five-time recipient of Cleveland’s Best Singer Songwriter award.

Anne E. DeChant, singer/songwriter. Photo from inthemusicroom.com

Also part of the Downtown @ Dusk series will be bands playing original blues, jazz, old school R&B, and troubadour sounds, but events are solidly featuring jazz.

Friday concerts will be performed at Goodyear Heights Metro Park (2077 Newton St.) from June 13 through August 15. The opening band is The Swizzle Stick Band, a group described as northeast Ohio’s funky Motown machine.

The Swizzle Stick Band.

The Swizzle Stick Band is a horn band dedicated, it says, to playing some of the great Motown, R&B, jazz, funk, rock and soul horn band sounds of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.