The Fabric Workshop and Museum debuts Daniel Arsham: Reach Ruin

By Michele Bregande, The Fabric Workshop and Museum

On Friday December 14th The Fabric Workshop and Museum (FWM) debuted Daniel Arsham: Reach Ruin, a sculptural exhibition that explores “construction of destruction”, and Daniel Arsham X Jonah Bokaer: Study for Occupant, an exhibition and special live dance performances choreographed by Arsham’s frequent collaborator Jonah Bokaer. The initial inspiration for Arsham’s intervention within FWM’s architecture was Hurricane Andrew, which he experienced as an adolescent in 1992 while living in Miami.

Daniel Arsham in collaboration with The Fabric Workshop and Museum. Photo by Carlos Avendaño

During the opening weekend the three scheduled performances were filled to capacity. For those not able to attend, FWM is happy to announce that the performance space has now become an installation that features video documentation of the Daniel Arsham X Jonah Bokaer: Study for Occupant performance. To get a glimpse of the opening night festivities check out Kate Sutton’s “Scene & Herd” for artforum.com artforum.com/diary/ , entitled Road to Ruin.

Daniel Arsham in collaboration with The Fabric Workshop and Museum, PhiladelphiaReach Ruin, installation view, 2012. Photo by Carlos Avendaño

In the months leading up to the December 14th exhibition opening there was great interest in this show and performance that was announced in the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Season Preview by Edward Sozanski, and in Philadelphia Magazine. The days prior to the opening two of Philadelphia’s local newspapers the Inquirer and the Daily News had preview features that talked about and quoted both Daniel Ashram and Jonah Bokaer about their work, collaboration, and Philadelphia. Wallpaper’s Ellie Stathaki also caught up with Arsham to talk about his work, FWM, and Philadelphia—her insightful interview can be found here.

Daniel Arsham in collaboration with The Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia. Photo by Carlos Avendaño

The participation of multidisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham and live performance choreographed by frequent collaborator Jonah Bokaer in the Museum’s renowned Artist-in-Residence Program was made possible by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, as part of its Knight Arts Challenge. FWM is grateful for the generous support for this programming. As stated by Dennis Scholl, Knight Foundation’s Vice President/Arts, “In the arts today, audiences are demanding to be more engaged. Arsham’s work will do that by pushing the definitions of the visual and performing arts, bringing the audience into both the sculptures and performance.” During his residency with FWM, Arsham developed a complex, interactive space and explored new materials and media. Daniel Arsham: Reach Ruin and Daniel Arsham X Jonah Bokaer: Study for Occupant are on view through Mid-March, 2013. The final, four-part collaborative work between Jonah Bokaer and Daniel Arsham, Occupant, will premiere in theatrical venues in 2013.