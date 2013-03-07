Three notable exhibitions at the Mint Museum closing

Vases by Phil Morgan.

As winter comes to an end, so do three notable exhibitions at the Mint Museum Randolph (a Knight Arts grantee). “A Thriving Tradition-75 Years of Collecting North Carolina Potter” closes on Sunday, March 10; “Sophisticated Surfaces: The Pottery of Herb Cohen” ends on Sunday, March 17; and finally “And the Bead Goes On” closes on Sunday, March 31. Don’t miss your last chance to see these exhibitions!

“And the Bead Goes On” displays a variety of bead styles on cocktail dresses and evening gowns from the Mint’s permanent collection. The exhibition explores the evolution of the bead in 20th- and 21st-century women’s fashions. Featured designers include Halston, Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin and Lisa Folawiyo. This is the first time a design by Folawiyo, a Nigerian designer, as been displayed in an American museum.

“Sophisticated Surfaces” displays 60 of Herb Cohen’s works with a variety of forms from functional to sculptural. The exhibition explores Cohen’s seven-decades-long career, displaying pieces from his first manipulations of clay at the Henry Street Settlement in the 1940s to his more current sculptural explorations. “Sophisticated Surfaces” is not just an exhibition of exquisite ceramics, but a testament to Cohen’s contributions to North Carolina Pottery and the Mint Museum.

“Sophisticated Surfaces” exhibition.

“A Thriving Tradition” features 75 years of collecting North Carolina Pottery across the State’s pottery centers, including the Piedmont, Catawba Valley and the Mountains. The Mint began its pottery collection with four pieces by Benjamin Wade Owens, a principal potter at Jugtown, and it has now grown to include more than 2,100 examples. For the experienced viewer, this exhibition offers a new element in potter education by exploring collectors.

Two exciting exhibitions opening at Randolph this spring to look out for are “American Glass,” showcasing the work of American glass companies in the 19th and 20th centuries and “New Eyes on America: the Genius of Richard Caton Woodville,” exploring Woodville’s viewpoint on this pivotal moment in American history.