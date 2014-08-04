Weaver’s Weekend 2014 concert takes place at The Crazy Bull

Weaver’s Weekend 2014 concert at The Crazy Bull poster designed by Jason Frost.

On August 16, 2003, William Michael Weaver left this earth under tragic circumstances. In honor of his life being sacrificed, his family and friends created Weaver’s Weekend. Although William Michael Weaver, better known as Mike, lived a short life, he was cherished by many. Every since August 2004, a Mike Weaver Award has been presented to a Vine Ingle Little League youngster. During August 2007, the Weaver’s Weekend was created to include a golf tournament, dinner and concert. All proceeds raised from the Weaver Weekends support the Mike Weaver Award.

All the events planned during the Weaver Weekend are a reflection of Mike’s life. He was very athletic and involved in sports, since childhood. As an adult, Mike enjoyed playing golf with his father. The night he was murdered, he had traveled to Atlanta for a concert because he loved bands like The Allman Brothers Band, Dave Matthews and Widespread Panic, just to name a few. During his college years, Mike was a cook at Locos, and besides cooking, he loved to dine with his college roommates, friends and sister. Those memories of Mike are what make up the meaning of Weaver’s Weekend.