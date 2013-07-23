Weekend review: music and then some!

The summer concert season is upon us, and last weekend provided opportunities for music lovers of all kinds to soak up some sunshine and audial treats. There was the Highland Park Music Festival, a suggested donation event that ran from Friday-Sunday on the grounds of the McGregor public library branch, and featured three evenings of music including Straight Ahead, Mark Mixx and The Jazz Street Cartel, and Phase 5 on Friday night, Yvette Meadows, Andre Foxxe and The Funk Mob Ft. Tony Strat Thomas (see video above) on Saturday night, and Dr. Perry and the Highland Park Alumni Choir opening Sunday’s bill, followed by a solid day of Detroit House music.

For the youngsters, the Warped Tour came through town on Friday, setting up camp in the Palace of Auburn Hills parking lot, and treating the teenage set to sunburns and a largely heavy metal rotation. Tour outliers representing on the pop side included Gin Wigmore, a New Zealand superstar introducing herself to American audiences and Wallpaper, hailing from Oakland, Calif. and turning in a high-energy performance that featured three of the five-piece on percussion and a range of catchy songs, mostly about drinking heavily.

Wallpaper extolls the virtues of puking your brains out. New album, Ricky Reed is Real drops today!

While the kids were at the Tour, their folks were probably preparing to camp out in the Comerica Park parking lot, pre-gaming and post-gaming the Jimmy Buffett concert which took place on Saturday afternoon. Or maybe they were getting ready to head back to the Palace on Saturday night for Beyoncé’s stop on her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, during which she paid tribute to Detroit with a performance of “A Change is Gonna Come.” Back in Detroit, 555 Gallery staged the return of its555Live Saturday night concert series with a suggeste- donation event featuring Bowser’s Castle and Flatland Star, and McShane’s Irish Pub hosted all-you-can drink Saturday marimba fest.