Business Analysis and Data Modeling Internship Supporting the Journalism Program – Miami

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Miami. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The intern will identify data within Knight’s journalism grant portfolio into information that provides new insights, uncovers hidden patterns, tracks trends, strengthens Knight’s network of grantees and turns data into new granting opportunities. The intern will uncover one hidden pattern among our grantees for future granting opportunities and help us structure unstructured data into useable insights for our team to develop future grant strategy.

Requirements:

Proven working experience in data or business analysis

Technical expertise regarding data models, data mining and segmentations techniques as well as data visualizations including charts, graphs & maps

Strong knowledge of statistics and experience using excel for analyzing datasets

Strong analytical skills with ability to collect, organize and analyze data with attention to detail and accuracy

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

Design skills

Undergraduate student

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to [email protected] by January 31, 2020.